The Branson Lakeside RV Park has received some new improvements.
Located on Lake Taneycomo, next to the Branson Landing, the park has found itself to be a popular destination for campers, travelers, walkers and bikers with 135 sites, a year-round schedule and direct access to the lake and scenic walkways.
According to Jason Reinsch, assistant director of Branson parks and recreation, work on making continuous improvements to the park has been in motion for the past 10 years. They have been able to pour concrete pads for guests to park on in the past. With the newest project, they are most excited about being able to redo the roads. They have also been able to widen the roads to make it easier for their guests with larger tows/vehicles to maneuver.
For locals, they’re happy they could create smoother roads for the public to use when walking and biking.
Several improvements to the park include a two-inch overlay of asphalt and a short retaining wall along lake frontage to decrease erosion to the asphalt when the lake water rises.
Reinforced concrete pipe (RCP) storm sewers have been installed to replace collapsed corrugated metal storm sewer pipes (CMP’s).
“We are super excited to be getting this face-lift of our roads. This will improve our guest experience and make travel so much easier for RV’s, as well as bicycles, walkers and runners in the park,” said Parks & Recreation Director Cindy Shook.
The Branson Public Works Department and the Parks & Recreation Department worked together to make these improvements possible.
According to a media release from the city, the project costs approximately $115,000 and came out of the city’s capital operations budget.
