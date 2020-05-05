In the face of COVID-19, and the guidelines that come with it, it seems that true love will prevail.
Cox Medical Center Branson saw this first-hand when a patient’s husband of 49 years climbed through bushes to see his bride through a hospital window.
According to a CoxHealth spokesperson, Shirley Myers has been in the hospital for approximately two weeks, and this apparently is the longest span of time the couple has gone without seeing each other.
Gary Myers is reportedly so grateful to the staff for taking good care of his wife and for helping them see each other.
Deanna Gray, a registered nurse with the Acute Rehab Unit, even helped set up the visit.
“Shirley, a rehab patient, often asked about her husband Gary, worried if he is OK,” said Gray. “It was suggested by one of the therapists that we see if Gary might come by and say ‘Hi’ through the window. I called and set up a time for Gary to come. As the time approached, Shaila, the CNA on duty, and myself rolled Shirley’s bed down the hall to the window just in time to see Gary come through the bushes.
“Unfortunately for Shirley, her eye sight is very poor and she could not see him, but she could hear his voice. She lit up like a Christmas tree. She said, ‘Do you see him, he is so tall and handsome.’ As their visit came to an end, Shirley said, ‘just hearing his voice was the best medicine of all.’”
According to the spokesperson, Gary says he understands the visitors policy and just wants the staff and patients to stay safe.
He is reportedly very thankful that the Acute Rehab Unit staff let him talk to his beloved wife.
