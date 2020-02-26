A lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is coming to Branson for a limited engagement at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium.
The lightsaber is arriving at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! just in time for Branson Con 2020, which is being held at the Welk Resort in Branson from March 6 to March 8. The renowned movie prop is making its Branson debut and will remain on display from Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 22, according to a press release from Ripley Entertainment.
“Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber is the crown jewel in our Hollywood memorabilia collection,” John Dixon, general manager of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Branson said in the release. “I am so excited to display it in Branson during Branson Con so fans can see one of the most important and famous movie props of all time!”
This particular lightsaber was specifically used on-screen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back when Luke Skywalker was on the ice planet of Hoth. Luke, while hanging upside down in the ice caverns, used the force to retrieve his lightsaber from the snow to save himself from becoming the next meal of a Wampa.
The lightsaber was constructed by using the handle of vintage 1930’s Graflex camera flash gun, and still has the original Graflex logo etched into it. A 1930s Graflex camera will also be on display alongside the lightsaber, according to the release.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not acquired the lightsaber on June 28, 2017 at the Profiles in History Hollywood Auction for $450,000. The lightsaber came from the archives of Gary Kurtz, who served as a producer on the first two Star Wars films, the release stated.
As one of the sponsors of Branson Con 2020, Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Branson is offering all convention attendees 50% off the price of admission to the Branson Odditorium when they show their Branson Con 2020 armband, according to the release.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Branson is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Branson Odditorium is at 3326 76 County Blvd. in Branson. Visit ripleys.com/branson.
