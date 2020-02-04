To those who may remember the topic of a Lighthouse Memorial Monument being erected to honor the victims of a July 2018 Duck Boat tragedy, there is new information.
The Board of Realtors contacted the city of Branson more than a year ago regarding the donation of a Lighthouse Memorial Monument to honor the victims of the Duck Boat accident on July 18, 2018. Seventeen people died when the vessel sank in Table Rock Lake during strong winds.
At that time, the Board of Realtors recommended the Lighthouse Memorial Monument be placed at the area around Old School Park, 1515 W. Highway 76, since it has been further developed, improved and appears to be a suitable area that will meet the needs of the community.
The Board of Realtors agreed to pay for the project in its entirety with no financial commitment from the city. However, a letter to the Mayor from the Board of Realtors was read at the Jan. 28 Board of Aldermen meeting, which stated that the funding for this project, which was a grant, is no longer available.
“Dear Mayor Akers.
“Thank you for reaching out to me regarding the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors participation in the Lighthouse Memorial project. We at the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors are still in support of a memorial in honor of the victims of the unfortunate accident on Table Rock Lake.
“We were prepared to support the project, however, at this time our Placemaking Grant is no longer available for funds and we would need to have board approval to reapply for new funds once a plan from the city of Branson was approved.
“It was decided by our board of directors when the project was tabled that we would withdraw from spearheading this project and allow the city of Branson to take the lead for any future endeavors.
“Again, we appreciate you contacting us and would be delighted to come alongside the city of Branson once a plan had been approved by the city and we had something to present again to our board of directors in regards to applying for a Placemaking Grant.
“Sincerely, Gerrie Moore, president of the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors”
According to the release, the original plan from previous discussions, was for the Board of Realtors to provide a 9 ft. tall, Lighthouse Memorial Monument, that would include the engraved names of the deceased.
A natural stone circular wall was to surround the lighthouse and be filled with decorative rock and a gravel pathway with flat rock stepping stones placed around the rock wall to allow access around the entire monument. Three stone benches would be placed around the path and a flat rock pathway would be added to define access to the parking lot.
“The original ordinance specifically discussed placing the Lighthouse Memorial at the Old School Park,” said City Administrator Stan Dobbins. “We believe there are other options that have become more palatable, so to speak, for the community and to recognize those that died due to the event.”
According to Dobbins, at a future date the city will speak with the realtors about a possible location.
This item was originally postponed during its final reading at the Jan. 8, 2019 regular Board of Aldermen meeting.
