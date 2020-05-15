Local Scouts are hosting their first virtual Merit Badge University on May 16, and have had registrations for the event from more than 20 different states.
According to Aaron Rhoads, District Executive at Boy Scouts of America, there are approximately 325 scouts from 28 states registered.
“This is typically an in-person event that we hold, but, with all the new normals, we’ve been forced to go virtual,” said Rhoads. “We wanted to do it in a setting that would allow Scouts to be able to still earn and work on the merit badges, and when we put it out it ended up going national.”
This event will allow instructors to virtually go through classroom-like instruction on 15 different topics with scouts that they can then earn merit badges by doing the physical aspect at a later time.
District Activities and Civics Chairman Shawn Davidson has been the primary person in getting things up and ready to go for this event.
“We’ve been offering the Eagle MBU since about 2014,” said Davidson. “Then I took it over a couple of years ago when I took up the District Activities and Civics Chair. We’ve been doing it in person at the Lutheran Church since the inception of it.
“With the way things have transpired with our current economic and global situation we were forced to take alternative matters to actually still facilitate getting these scouts moving forward and not sit idle at home.
“They all have to have these Eagle badges and we put on, not all of them, but we try to do at least 10-12 of them every year so that everyone of the scouts in our district, and actually anybody (can participate).”
According to the official release, Merit Badge Universities, like the one being held virtually by the Ozark Trails Council, connect Scouts with experts and professionals in careers related to various educational topics or merit badges.
Certain merit badges are a requirement for Scouts who aspire to earn their Eagle Scout rank, making Merit Badge Universities a popular event.
“This event not only provides a unique opportunity for Scouts from across the Country to earn merit badges that will move them forward on their journey to Eagle Scout, but also connect Scouts from across the country.
In a time when all of us are far apart, Scouting can bring us all together,” stated the release.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this perennial event was forced to go virtual.
However, this has allowed more Scouts to participate in this historic event from New York, to Florida and California.
The classes will be taught by local instructors with approximately 22 local, immediate area scouts participating.
Visit ozarktrailsbsa.org
