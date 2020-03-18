Many local entities are stepping up to help those who may be in further need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether it’s food or a helping hand, there are places in the Branson area that are helping those in need.
Here is a list of entities currently providing extra assistance:
Little Hacienda Restaurant
Little Hacienda Restaurant, at 3375 Little Pete’s Rd. in Branson, released the following statement on their Facebook page:
“With the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation we at Little Hacienda Mexican Kitchen Branson would like to do our part and help the community in this time of need and desperate measures. Starting this Thursday March 19th and Friday March 20 we would like to offer free lunch to kids from 11am-2pm with upcoming dates to be announced soon.
“These meals will only be available through pick up. Let us stand together in this time as a community and come together. Please feel free to contact us through FB with any further questions. We will be practicing all sanitary measures as we serve. On behalf of Little Hacienda stay safe. #wewillovercomecorona”
SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging
SeniorAge will continue to provide in-home delivery meals and have frozen meals available for pick-up according to the Branson Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Their website has the following release:
Our move to frozen home meals in past years has been a fortuitous decision. These meals are assembled from individually-quick-frozen components and placed into well-balanced full meal trays. Because the items are always frozen, this is an enormous advantage to assuring the fight against bacterial presence and growth.
Our process of meal delivery has been modified for these extraordinary days. Meal delivery will be provided without any cross-exchange. Once assured that seniors are home, by appearance at a window or closed door, meals will be left just outside the usual drop off point. This will help protect both our seniors and our delivery individuals.
In addition to home meal delivery, those seniors who have depended upon the nutrition of senior center dining will have the opportunity to “drive up” to their normal senior center for a “take home” emergency frozen meal each day. Seniors may call their local senior center for details.
Christian Action Ministries
CAM-Forsyth is suspending operation. People picking up Senior Boxes will still be allowed to do so Friday from 8:30-11 a.m. Senior Boxes will also be available at the CAM-Branson location.
CAM-Branson location, 610 S. SIxth St. Suite 102, is now a drive-thru only distribution center. Hours will be extended for all eligible Taney County residents Mon. and Wed. through Fri. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, Tues. noon to 3 p.m.
They are asking all CAM-Branson visitors to enter through the 6th St. entrance, remain in your vehicle while they deliver your food and then exit onto 5th St.
The release states that Christian Action Ministries’ Mobile Outreach Distributions will continue as scheduled. The schedule includes: March 18 in Rockaway Beach/Merriam Woods; March 26 in Branson/Hollister; and April 1 in Bradleyville/Protem/Cedarcreek.
“Christian Action Ministries will re-evaluate the situation on a weekly basis to make any necessary adjustments to this interim plan,” stated the release. “Christian Action Ministries regrets any inconveniences these changes may cause for our clients, and requests the patience of all involved while we deal with this evolving situation.”
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has an operational food bank for those in need. Check ‘The Salvation Army Branson’ Facebook page to find out open days and times.
Elevate Branson
According to their Facebook page, Elevate Branson’s Meal Preparation And Delivery will still be continuing this Thursday, March 19.
“Please note that we will be taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of both volunteers and recipients. We would encourage those over 60 years of age or others with compromised immune systems or health issues to wait on volunteering until the current health environment stabilizes.”
Meal Delivery occurs every Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to the weekly and extended-stay motels.
