The Army Corps of Engineers has created an online map to help residents know how high water is likely to rise along the White River System, including Table Rock, Taneycomo and Bull Shoals lakes.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District is releasing an interactive inundation map for planning purposes that displays areas along the White River that may experience high water from this week’s forecasted rainfall.
The map will be updated as new information is available. The downstream limit of the inundation forecast is Calico Rock, Arkansas. The map is a tool that local officials and landowners can use when making decisions as to how they should respond to the high water.
To access the map, you can go to the Corps website at swl.usace.army.mil and click on the interactive tool link. While the Corps has made a reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the maps and associated data, please keep in mind, these are projections and actual water levels may vary.
The Corps is advising areas downstream of the White River dams to begin assessing their respective plans and to begin taking the proper precautions. Landowners with belongings near the river’s edge should also begin making plans for high water.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at
https://twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
