In a join announcement issued Wednesday by several area school district, officials have decided to keep schools closed through April 24.
The announcements include at least Blue Eye, Branson, Clever, Forsyth, Hollister, Kirbyville, Mark Twain, Reeds Spring and Taneyville.
The extended closure impacts all extracurricular and cocurricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events.
According to the press release:
“These districts understand that this is a very uncertain time for everyone, but the public can be sure of one thing: districts are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of students, staff and their families.
“These districts recognize that this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people and are committed to providing learning opportunities at home and other essential services for students, families and communities during this extended closure. As this unprecedented situation continues to evolve, additional modifications may become necessary. As decisions are made, each district will share information through their regular communication channels.”
Area school district had originally hoped to return to classes on April 6. Most districts are arranging meals for students during the closure. Check with individual districts for details.
The release also encourages families to protect individuals from the COVID-19 virus and are encouraged to follow the guidance of the following organizations:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
