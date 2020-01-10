The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting it’s 2nd Annual Jersey’s, Jeans and Jacket’s Bash on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Chateau on the Lake Resort in Branson.
Following a well-received inaugural bash in 2019, Event Chairman Julie Bolton said they knew they wanted to bring back the event and to make it even bigger and better.
“Last year was great. It was so much fun. We planned that really quickly, so this year we’ve had a little bit more time to plan, but last year was great, and we had such a fun time,” said Bolton. “One of the things we’re going to be having is a mechanical bull. Last year we had some games and such, but this year we’re going to have a mechanical bull and we’re also going to have … a calf roping machine. So that should be just a ton of fun having that there.”
Bolton shared that attendees gave the chamber a lot of really great feedback on how much they enjoyed the jersey’s, jeans and jackets theme.
“We wanted to make it to where if someone wanted to come and wear jeans that’s actually what our theme is all about. It’s not really a black tie affair, it’s more of a laid-back casual environment,” Bolton said.
“People were just saying that they were so excited that they could just come and wear their jeans and their favorite team jersey, or their jacket, and just to come casual. They were really excited about that.”
Bolton added that another plus to this relaxed dress event, is attendees will probably already have the perfect outfit in a closet.
“You know you don’t have to go out and go shopping and purchase, for the ladies, a new dress or, for the men, a suit and tie or tux,” Bolton said. “That was one of the most popular feedbacks we got last year. That it is a more laid back atmosphere and environment to where they can come and just be casual and have a great time.”
Attendees will be treated to an elegant dinner, a live and silent auction, raffle drawings and a wine and whiskey pull at the bash. Bolton added that one of the most exciting parts of the event will be the line-up of great entertainment.
“Johnny Lonestar will be there and of course Jim Barber. I think we’re going to have a snippet from ‘Wicked,’ so we’re excited about that. (Barber’s) with the arts council, so he’s bringing some entertainers in to do that,” said Bolton. “We are actually so excited this year to have Jason Pritchett.
“He’s going to be coming and performing as well. Of course he’s got a great following, so we’re real excited to see that.”
Tickets to the event are $60 and can be purchased online. The event will run from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Childcare will be available at the event and attendees planning to stay the night at Chateau on the Lake can receive a special room rate.
To purchase tickets or for additional event information visit hollisterchamber.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.