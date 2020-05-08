Saturday night, the Branson Ferris Wheel at the Track Family Fun Parks will play host to an “Electrified Drive-In,” social distancing event.
According to a social media post, folks are being invited to come out well before 9 p.m. and “park anywhere at Track 4 with a good view of the Branson Ferris Wheel.”
Both Andy’ Frozen Custard, as well as the newly remodeled Pizza World will both be open and offering curbside service. Pizza World is offering a special deal that night, and have even invited patrons to “enjoy the new patio,” or eat in their car.
At 9 p.m., all four versions of the Branson Ferris Wheel’s “Electrify: A Music & Light Spectacular,” will run back-to-back on the wheel.
The “Spectaculars” are set to be “20-25 minutes of pure energy. Folks are also encouraged to tune into FM 90.9 from inside their car, or enjoy the fresh air, “all while social distancing.”
Directly after the show, organizers will unveil an image on the Branson Ferris Wheel that will shine brightly and nightly until they open on May 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.