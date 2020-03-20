The city of Forsyth is the latest to declare a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The declaration was issued Friday afternoon and will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21. It includes provisions limiting the gathering more than 10 people, although exceptions have been made for critical businesses.
The declaration states the city is prohibiting “any person to organize or attend a gathering of more than 10 people in a single space or room.”
It also states that anyone organizing a gathering of 10 or fewer people are required to limit risks by through social distancing, limiting the time period of gatherings, frequent cleaning of all surfaces, and posting of warning signs.
It also states that all non-critical businesses and places of public accommodation are limited to a maximum of 10 people or 25 percent capacity (including staff), whichever is less. It states that this includes bars, restaurants and places of worship.
The order states that the restrictions do not apply to “critical infrastructure businesses such as health care services, pharmaceutical providers, food suppliers, fuel suppliers, essential material and product suppliers and lodging facilities.” However, these businesses “must be diligent in the maintenance of social distancing and limiting person-to-person contact.”
The order will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded.
Forsyth joins Branson and Hollister in declaring a state of emergency. Stone County issued a declaration that goes into effect Monday. The Taney County Commission will consider the issue at its weekly meeting on Monday.
