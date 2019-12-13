The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing one southbound lane of U.S. 65, north of Branson, at the Bear Creek Bridge for a couple of weeks.
In a press release, MoDOT officials said that from Dec. 16-27, crews will be working to repair components underneath the bridge, which will require one lane of the highway to remain closed ‘round the clock. The other southbound lane of traffic will remain open at all times.
During this shutdown, traffic slowdowns and backups are possible during heavy traffic volume times. Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes of travel if possible. Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule, said the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.