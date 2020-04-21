Last week, the United States government began sending out Economic Impact Payments, EIP, which were approved as part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic lock-down.
“Some of the biggest news this week is the second portal that we were waiting for the IRS to open up is now open,” Senior Vice President/Chief Operations Officer at Branson Bank Trisha Turner said. “This portal is for people to go in and check the status of their payment. They can also confirm their payment has been, or is being distributed by check or direct deposit.
“This new portal is for the people the IRS knows about, whether through tax return filing, regular payments from the treasury, and things like that to check on their payment.“
This new portal will also allow people to enter their bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t have it and their EIP hasn’t already been sent out.
The new portal is located at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
Last week, the IRS opened its first portal for those who “do not normally file a tax return, receive veterans disability compensation, a pension, or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, or income level does not require a tax return to be filed,” and needed to submit information to the IRS to receive EIP.
Also last week, the IRS posted more than 80 million transactions, most of which hit April 15. According to Turner, this Wednesday will see more than 10 million payments be posted.
“This second grouping of people who should see their EPI post Wednesday are recipients of social security, railroad retirement and SSI,” she said. “This is for the people who get regular payments from the government, but don’t file tax returns.”
For those who don’t have direct deposit, or even a bank account, Turner said many checks will be sent out this week.
“They actually dropped checks in the mail Monday, which is a little bit ahead of schedule,” she said. “The first recipients of those checks are the people with the lowest adjusted gross income. Between 5 and 7 million checks were sent out Monday, there will be more sent out next Monday, and they’ll keep mailing out checks until all of the eligible recipients have been mailed a check.
“They’re a little ahead of schedule, because this wasn’t happen for a week or two, so that is good news.”
According to the IRS, the mailing of checks will continue for as long as 20 weeks.
Turner said it’s also good to remain patient while waiting for the EIP.
“Don’t be alarmed if you aren’t in one of those catergories because the IRS has been very clear about all eligible recipients,” Turner said. “You will get you payment, but if you’re not one of the easy targets, it may take a little longer. Be patient and visit that second portal that is now live.
“Anyone can go there to check their status.”
With new information breaking almost daily, Turner said it’s a good thing to remember many local banks, including Branson Bank, are going out of their way to help locals understand what they need to do.
“The IRS website, as well as the Branson Bank website has those links and lots of information available,” she said. “We are still in uncertain times even though we’re weeks into this, but we’re sticking to our initiative as far as keeping our community informed. This is just a few extra pieces that will hopefully bring some answers and ease some minds.”
Visit bransonbank.com or irs.gov for additional information.
