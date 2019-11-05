More than two dozen veterans and community members came together for the annual Branson Veterans Events & Reunions Sporting Clays Shoot at Ozarks Shooters Sports Complex on Nov. 3.
As the clay shoot fundraiser serves as a pre-event to Branson’s Veteran’s Homecoming Week, Branson Veteran’s Events & Reunions President Arlen Lipper said this event helps to set the tone for all the veterans activities and events to come later in the week.
“Veterans love it. Everybody has a great time,” said Lipper. “It’s been a great event and we’re pretty proud of it.”
Participates were split into two groups, veterans and non-veterans, and each group was placed into one of three separate flights. First and second place trophies were awarded to those with the best scores in their flight.
“We’ve got quite a few veterans here today, and we’ve got non-veterans here. We had a pretty good turnout this year and the weather’s been great today.”
“We’ve been doing this since around 2010. It’s just a fundraiser to honor our veterans and their families. We’ve given to homeless vets,” Lipper said. “We’ve given to various other veterans organizations to help take care of them and to honor them and their families.”
Branson Veterans Homecoming Week is Nov. 5 to 11. The official kick-off to the annual weeklong event began on Nov. 5 with opening ceremonies at the Welk Resort, hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913 and will end with the 56th Annual Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
For a listing of Veterans Week activities, see the latest edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
