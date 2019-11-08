The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released additional information following the death of a man from Branson, whose body was found in Bull Creek on Nov. 6.
In a press release, Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen reported the body of William Edward Roberts Jr., 58, of Branson was discovered at F Highway and Bull Creek. The highway patrol online incident report stated Roberts has been fishing in the creek when he became submerged in the water and drowned.
In the release, Mullen noted that no foul play was suspected and an autopsy would take place on Nov. 7.
In a follow-up email on Nov. 8, Mullen said they are still waiting on the official autopsy report, and it’s very common for it to take several weeks before they get it back. He also reiterated that there was still nothing to indicate foul play.
The case is a joint investigation between the Taney County Coroner’s Office, Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Water Patrol, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.