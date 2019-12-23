People from the Branson community promoted holiday joy by delivering gifts to 250 local seniors for the 4th annual Adopt-A-Senior.
According to the press release, White River Electric delivered approximately 200 presents in a matter of hours, while Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins and other administration staff knocked on doors to hand deliver baskets of goodies.
“I am always humbled by these opportunities,” said Dobbins. “I feel that there is no more caring place on earth than here in the Branson region. Our people and our businesses are amazing. I am thankful and proud of them all and appreciate the opportunity to be part of such a wonderful event.”
Wish lists were distributed to local seniors through area care facilities, the Branson Community Center and the Senior Age home meal delivery program, according to the release. Those lists were then returned to the Branson Community Center for distribution to those who were interested in adopting a senior.
“We are so blessed to have a community so willing to participate in adopting and taking care of our seniors,” said Branson Community Center Coordinator Traci Burrow. “We receive phone calls and letters every year from many seniors who are beyond thankful to have been remembered during the holidays. Thank you to everyone who participated.”
This program is designed to provide gifts and holiday joy to Branson area seniors who are on fixed incomes or may be without the presence of family during the holiday.
