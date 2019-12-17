Faith Community Health will be using the force this Thursday as they host their 2nd Biennial Star Wars Fundraiser at the Branson Meadows Cinema.
Area residents who are without tickets to the opening night of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” now have a second chance to attend the premiere of one of the biggest movies of 2019.
Tickets to attend this exclusive showing of the film are $100 and include a number of fun exclusive extras, according to Faith Community Health Communications and Grant Director Carol Harris.
“You can dress up in costume or wear your Star Wars T-shirt. We’re going to take pictures. There’s going to be snacks and goodies. You get to walk on the red carpet. This is a VIP Premiere event. We’re just looking forward to having a good time as well as helping Faith Community Health at the same time.”
Faith Community Health hosted its inaugural Star Wars premiere fundraiser in 2017 for the December premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Harris said the fundraiser was extremely popular, which led them to host the event again this year.
“The community raised for us $10,000,” Harris said. “It was a very successful event last time. There was about 100 tickets sold the last time, so we certainly hope that we do at least that this time.”
The showing will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Branson Meadows Cinema. All proceeds from this event are used to benefit the charitable healthcare ministry of Faith Community Health, who cares for residents in Stone and Taney counties.
“The last event we had, like, three generations of a family come who had all seen Star Wars movies. Starting with the grandparents who had seen the first ones that came out, and (they brought) their grandchildren,” said Harris. “So it’s really fun to do something like that or as an early Christmas gift to your favorite person who’s also a Star Wars fan. That would be a great thing to do to. It does go to help those in the community who need healthcare, and they’re unable to afford healthcare insurance.”
For additional event information or to purchase tickets visit faithcommunityhealth.org or visit eventbrite.com and search for Faith Community Health.
