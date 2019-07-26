After 10 years of the position remaining vacant, an assistant city administrator has been hired at Branson.
According to a press release from the city, John Manning joined Branson as the assistant city administrator on July 15, 2019, working under City Administrator Stan Dobbins.
Manning came to Branson after a successful career in the Army, culminating at the rank of colonel. His early career was spent as a military police officer followed by assignments around the world as a strategic plans and policy officer.
The assistant city administrator position has been vacant for about 10 years, the press release states.
“Administrator Dobbins hopes filling this position will provide for a more hands-on approach in enhancing communication between people who need help navigating city processes and the various city departments,” the press release reads. “This position will be an advocate for the community and will further transparency and the ability to respond quicker to any concerns.”
Dobbins said Manning brings years of experience in strategic planning to the city.
“His vast experience in strategic planning along with his ability to bring people together for common purposes,” Dobbins said via email. “His integrity and credentials made him a perfect fit.”
When looking at Branson, Manning said he’s used to moving around the country from his time in the Army and wanted a place he and his family would feel at home. Manning is married to his college girlfriend, Amy, who is also a veteran.
Their oldest son is an Army lieutenant and their younger son and daughter are attending college at the Virginia Military Institute.
“The Army moved The Manning Family 13 times and while we always made the best of our assignments we knew when we left military service that we wanted a ‘home’ of our choosing/location,” Manning said via email.
“Joining the city of Branson to ‘work’ is also joining a community to “live’… a place to call ‘home.’
“One of my wife’s many requirements in our post-military home was to be in a place where our young-adult children would want to visit…truly want to visit, and the Branson region definitely hits the mark. Branson has everything Team Manning likes: Beautiful lakes and scenery, outside activities, and a wide variety of entertainment venues. The climate is great, the cost of living is good, and the citizens are the friendliest we have ever met.”
Manning said he’s looking forward to do everything he can to make Branson a great place to live and visit.
“In terms of work, the city of Branson has a great set of values, goals, and challenges to keep ‘work’ exciting and rewarding. This position will allow me to help ensure that the city of Branson (and region) remains a great place to live, work, play, and visit,” Manning said via email. “I look forward to being an ambassador of our great city and helping Team Branson uphold the public trust with a focus on delivering quality services for our citizens and visitors.”
