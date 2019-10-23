Friday night, Branson’s first show, “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” will celebrate 60 years entertaining in Ozark Mountain Country, with a special evening highlighted by a “celebration show.”
According to the show’s emcee, General Manager and third-generation performer Brandon Mabe, the special celebration show will see “the best of our 2019 show and past cast favorites,” as well as Missouri Governor Mike Parson, and “much more.”
“Everything we do today is a result of the hard work and vision of my grandfather and my great uncles,” Mabe said.
“We are beyond blessed to carry on the legacy they began 60 years ago. The gathering of past cast members and getting to watch some of them perform again on stage will be a blast from the past, not just for me, but for all long-time Baldknobbers’ fans.”
For Friday night’s show, Brandon Mabe teased many of the special guests slated to show up.
“We’re going to start with the pre-show, then the governor will talk, then we’ll be doing our best of 2019 in the first half,” Brandon Mabe said. “The second half will open with the current cast, then we’ll start bring the past cast up to perform. We’ll have folks like Ed Snowden, Bob Leftridge, Gene Dove, Joann, my grandpa’s sister, and her daughters Tammy, Tonya and Renee, Jonathan Black, Robbie Blackwood, as well as Brent Mabe, Kelly Smith, the Governor, and several other surprise guests.”
As a way to share this event with the local folks who have been a part of the show for six decades, those people living in Stone and Taney counties can see the show for $15, plus tax.
Branson’s First Show
When “The Baldknobbers,” opened 60 years ago, Dwight Eisenhower was President of the United States, NASA announced the “Mercury Seven” astronauts, Alaska and Hawaii were admitted to the union, and here in Branson, the official opening of Silver Dollar City, as well as the Old Mill Theatre at Shepherd of the Hills, were still a year away.
That same year, the four Mabe brothers, Lyle, Bob, Bill and Jim, decided the local fisherman of Lake Taneycomo needed something to do in the evenings, so they decided to gear up with costumes and played country and hillbilly music. They chose the name “Baldknobbers” after the Ozarks’ vigilante group that met on the bald tops, or knobs, of mountains in the area in the late 1800s.
Their first shows included a pie supper at the Old Boston School House, as well as at a press conference announcing the construction of what would be known as Silver Dollar City. They also performed at the park’s grand opening in 1960, as well as on weekends during the inaugural season.
The group began gaining popularity, and found themselves performing as part of the “Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama” four nights a week. On Friday nights, the Mabes called the Old Community Building home, where they would set up a stage and folding chairs in the basement and perform “The Baldknobbers Jamboree.” Their tickets were one dollar for “biggins,” (adults) and 50 cents for the “littlins,” (children).
As the show became more successful, the performing family soon outgrew the Old Community Building, and decided to relocate to the Sammy Lane Pavilion Building on the Lake Taneycomo Lakefront. Three years later, the Mabes moved to the “old skating rink” on the lakefront, which they remodeled to feature 600 seats. The Baldknobbers were also a hit on regional TV, performing in commercials for Empire Gas.
Their popularity continued to soar, and in 1968, construction began on the Baldknobber’s Theatre. The original theater seated 800, and two years later, they added 400 more seats. After a couple more remodels, the venue eventually ended up holding 1,500 folks.
Throughout the “Branson Booms” of the 1970s and late 80s through early 90s, “The Baldknobbers Jamboree” remained an important part of the area’s history. As time passed, the original Mabe brothers stepped away, making way for second and third generation family members to take center stage.
In 2011, members of the Mabe family donated many historic items to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, which collects, preserves and displays American heritage in the areas of social, political, cultural, scientific and military history.
The donation items included Jim “Droopy Drawers” Mabe’s stage costume, hat, washboard and glove, as well as Lyle “George Aggernite” Mabe’s costume and washtub bass. Bill Mabe’s red-and-gold fringe stage shirt and boots, as well as brochures, souvenir books and pamphlets were also donated.
“It not only means a great deal to our family to have these items included in the Smithsonian collections as a tribute to my dad and uncles who started the show in 1959, but it also is a tribute to all the entertainers who perform in Branson,” said Tim “Droopy Drawers Jr.” Mabe, a second-generation performer, the show’s producer, and comedian in 2011.
As the landscape of Branson has changed, so has the Mabe family’s part in it. The show is currently filled with second and third generation members of the Mabe family, and they have been actively retooling their show and image to reach new crowds, as well as staying true to what they have always been.
“I believe the Baldknobbers, in a nutshell, is Branson,” Brandon Mabe said. “We represent the culture and values of this town — family, God and country — that were here back when the family started this whole thing. They are still important parts of the formula that is Branson today.”
In 2015, the family even starred in a reality show called “Branson Famous” on the TruTV network. Shortly after, they relocated to a new venue and re-branded the show, now known as “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” performing at the Branson Famous Theatre.
Today, the Mabe family continues to entertain audiences as it carries on the 60 year family entertainment legacy. The second and third generation family members have added their own unique flare to the family formula, ensuring that the show is new and fresh for all ages to enjoy.
What the Baldknobbers mean to Branson
“Wow, what a journey. From a converted roller skating rink to a lakefront building sitting across from Sammy Lane Boat Line, to 76 and now 165 highway, a musical family history. From early the Mabe brothers, along with Chick Allen and so many others. From tapping the jaw bone of an ass to plucking a metal-stringed wash tub and stroking a wash board, they have come a long way. Congrats to the Mabe clan, and the other families involved who have showed their love for Branson and our visitors for these blessed 60 years.” Edd Akers, Branson Mayor
“Thanks to the four Mabe Brothers living the American dream millions of guests have been entertained and thousands of local jobs were created during the past 60 years.” — Mike Patrick, General Manager Grand Country Music Hall
“The music legacy of Branson, Missouri, owes much to the Mabe family, who were literally musical pioneers in these Ozark Mountains. In the very early days, the Mabes brought their musical talents to perform at what is now Silver Dollar City. The Baldknobbers and Silver Dollar City have seen lots of changes over the decades.
“But this remains: visitors still come to Branson to enjoy principles deeply rooted decades ago: wholesome FAMILY entertainment and quality musical performances. The Citizens of Silver Dollar City join together to say loudly ‘HAPPY 60th to our good neighbors, The Baldknobbers! May God continue to bless you!” ---— Brad Thomas, President Silver Dollar City Attractions
“60 years ago, brothers Jim, Bill, Lyle, and Bob Mabe decided folks visiting the Branson area needed something to do in the evenings. Using their great American entrepreneurial spirit, hillbilly attire and homemade instruments like washtub bass and the jawbone of a mule in lieu of drums, along with their guitars, they played popular country and bluegrass music to entertain.
“The instruments have changed, but the Baldknobbers legacy of family entertainment has not. Congratulations to the second and third generations who continue that line of family entertainment today!” — Jeff Seifried, President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB.
