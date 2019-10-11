A portion of one of Taney County’s busiest roads will be closed until further notice.
East Missouri 76, between the Business 65 roundabout and Lake Shore Drive is closed due to a landslide.
After heavy rain Thursday night and early Friday morning, part of the roadside next to Lake Taneycomo slid away. The pavement is still intact, although the slide severely damage a power pole.
According to a statement from the Missouri Department of Transportation, drivers are urged to use alternate routes, including U.S. 65 and 160 to get around the closed section of 76.
According to MoDOT, until geologists and engineers can determine the extent of the landslide and its potential impacts to the stability of 76, the road will remain closed.
76 is a major artery that connects much of central Taney County to Branson and Hollister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.