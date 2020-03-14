A man from Branson West has been charged for the stabbing of two men in Stone County on March 12.
In a press release Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported that at 9:45 p.m. on March 12, deputies were dispatched to a location on Blue Berry Hill Lane for a report of two men that had been stabbed. When deputies arrived on scene they discovered two men, ages 63 and 55, had suffered multiple stab wounds.
A suspect, identified as Nathan Dale Roscoe, 36, was arrested at the scene. Roscoe has been charged with First Degree Class A Felony Assault and Unclassified Felony Armed Criminal Action by the Stone County Prosecutors Office.
As of press time, Roscoe was being held in the Stone County Jail without bond and the two stabbing victims had been transported to the hospital in stable condition, the release stated.
Probation and Parole also submitted paperwork to hold Roscoe in custody until they could review the case, according to the press release.
