Ozark Valley Medical Clinic is now providing drive-thru coronavirus testing at its Branson location.
Ozark Valley Medical Clinic Supervisor Dr. Alok Shukla said they’ve partnered with a nationally recognized lab to become one of the first clinics in the Branson area to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing with no patient restrictions.
“Currently at hospitals, they are only testing high-risk patients who are acutely ill. We are offering the Branson public a chance to have testing in a convenient and thorough way,” said Shukla. “You do not have to meet any criteria to be tested. If you have suspicions, and you are concerned if you may or may not have this virus or the flu, we offer a one-stop testing for both flu testing and coronavirus testing.”
Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said she has spoken with the owner of the clinic and has confirmed that the testing is legit.
“We are glad to see that there are some other options for testing in our community. We realize that testing has been a little bit of a challenge, so anything that we can do to expand testing options is going to be good for our community in the long run,” said Marshall. “They do have physicians on staff, they have medical oversight and they’re providing a similar type of test to what other testing sites are providing.”
Many hospitals and health organizations are conducting nasopharyngeal swabs to test for the coronavirus. The nasopharyngeal test involves inserting a swab into the nostril of a patient to a depth that is an equal distance from the nostrils to the outer opening of the ear, according to cdc.gov. Shukla explained that for their tests, they will be conducting an oropharyngeal test.
“So we’re going to take a swab, and we’re going to swab the back of the throat and take that swab and put it in a solution and send that solution away to get tested within that day,” Shukla said. “We believe that the oropharyngeal test, and by swabbing the back of the throat, it’s less invasive and it will be easier to handle for most people.”
Once the clinic has conducted the COVID-19 test, they’ll send it to their lab. Shukla said their lab has assured them that the testing results will have a turnaround of one to three days.
“If they turn out to actually have the coronavirus, we do provide the current recommended treatment,” said Shukla. “We recommend that, and we offer prophylactic treatment while patients are waiting for results of the coronavirus test. We offer a bundle of treatment and testing. We have two treatment options that are ready to go to the public.”
Dr. Tricia Derges, the owner of all three Ozark Valley Medical Clinics, explained what they do when they receive a positive coronavirus test result back from the lab.
“We got one yesterday. It wasn’t for Taney, it was actually for Greene. So it was positive,” said Derges. “If it tests positive, the state department is told and (the lab) contacts the county. They call our clinic and we personally call the patient. Now what happens after that, is that now the county will now call the patient.”
Marshall confirmed that this process is that same for all the other hospitals and clinics who are conducting coronavirus testing.
“They’ll be using the same reporting systems,” said Marshall. “If there are positives, the Taney County Health Department will be notified, and then we can start the disease investigation that goes along with that.”
Shukla explained that the clinic is also following the requirements of the Centers for Disease Control, which requires a patient to have a doctor’s order to be tested. When a patient drives up, they will be examined in their vehicle by a doctor and issued an order by the doctor before being administered the test.
Shukla said that the clinic is waving their cost of a doctor’s office visit fee, which is typically $135. However, there is a cost to conduct the test.
“The cost is going to be $290 for the total test. We have all the supplies from the lab testing company to facilitate this test,” said Shukla, “We will only accept cash or credit card. We’re not accepting any insurance for this test.”
Shukla explained that they are only charging patients $50 above what it is costing the clinic to purchase the test and that $50 is being used to cover the cost of their supplies, personal protective equipment and the daily overnight shipping of the test.
Derges said for patients who meet certain criteria, they’ll only be charged $190 to be tested.
“If you’re 65 or older, medical personnel, first responders, veterans, military, someone that’s at poverty, somebody that’s been laid off due to this virus, which is basically all of Branson, and anyone that’s having a hardship,” said Derges. “We’re taking literally $100 off, at our loss, to help them out. We still have to at least cover the actual testing cost. We just take a loss with paying the overnight packages and all the supplies, because those aren’t free.
“Basically, anyone with a hardship, they get that price, and we’re OK with losing on that. We’re not making any money on this thing.”
Shukla also explained the process of what happens when a patient arrives at the clinic to be tested.
“As a car pulls up, we will come to the car and hand them a few documents to sign, and we will ask them a screening questionnaire,” said Shukla. “Based on the questionnaire we will determine if we would recommend any additional treatment with the testing or just doing the testing by itself. The tests and the whole experience should not take more than 15 to 30 minutes.”
Shukla shared that no appointments are necessary, and anyone who would like to be tested for coronavirus can just pull up into the tent. Testing will be taking place at their Branson clinic every Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After being tested, all patients will be provided with a packet of information explaining how to self-quarantine, what to expect with their medication, how to maintain proper hygiene while being treated and additional coronavirus-related information.
Outside of their Branson location, the Ozark Valley Medical Clinic has clinics in both Springfield and Ozark. Coronavirus testing is also being conducted at the clinic in Ozark. They offer primary care, urgent care and telemedicine services.
“For this current season, because of the coronavirus, we are mainly doing telemedicine visits for all other medical needs,” said Shukla. “We serve people who can’t afford to get health insurance or are tired of the fees and the bureaucracy of current health plans. So we offer an alternative care to what’s out there right now.”
On Thursday, April 2, the city of Branson made the clinic aware of an ordinance in place that required them to have a special event permit to set up a canopy tent outside their clinic. In accordance with that ordinance, Derges said that they have taken down the tent, but will continue conducting the testing outdoors in the parking lot of the clinic.
Anyone with additional questions can call 417-317-5318 or visit ozarkvalleymedical.com.
