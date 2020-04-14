The Stone County Health Department and the Stone County Commissioners are encouraging everyone to wear cloth face coverings, or masks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The SCHD and Stone County Commissioners encourage residents to wear cloth masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
According to the release, wearing a cloth mask is a voluntary public health measure that can slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus, and do not know it, from transmitting it to others.
The cloth face mask can be formed from everyday household items like a cotton bandana, or even a T-shirt, without the use of a needle and thread.
A cloth mask should fit snugly, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to the shape. It should also allow for breathing without restriction, according to the release.
You should never put a mask on a child under the age of 2 unless advised by a physician.
Another important note, according to the release, individuals should remove their mask without touching their eyes, nose and mouth and wash hands immediately after removing. A cloth mask should go directly into the washing machine or hot soapy water to safely sterilize and clean it before each use.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website has instructions, including a video, on how to create a homemade cloth face mask.
“Critical supplies such as N-95 respirators and surgical masks should be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders,” suggests Pam Burnett, SCHD administrator, in the release.
There are also people in the Stone County area, like Jo Scott of Galena, who have donated homemade masks to the SCHD, that were then distributed to businesses and other county agencies.
“This is a great resource for Stone County, and we are thankful to have such wonderful volunteers making these masks so that Stone County can be better protected,” said Chris Thornton, SCHD’s Emergency Response Coordinator, in the release.
Wearing a cloth mask in addition to the preventive measures already in place, such as maintaining a 6-foot distance, washing hands for at least 20 seconds, staying home when you are sick and limiting unnecessary trips out in public is the best way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, according to the release.
For more information about COVID-19, call 417-357-6134
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.