Some area libraries are starting to close in order to protect their workers and community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taneyhills Community Library
Taneyhills Community Library is closing their library, thrift shop and bookstore to prevent the spread of COVID-19
“In an effort to keep library staff, volunteers, and patrons as healthy as possible and assist in fighting the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Taneyhills Community Library, thrift shop, and bookstore will be closing at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 until further notice,” stated the release.
“In order to continue providing service, Taneyhills will respond to email and phone calls during normal operating hours. Wi-Fi is accessible outside the library building. The connection password will be posted on the 4th Street entrance.”
Use outside book drops to return materials to the library. The release says all books will be disinfected when returned. To renew items call, email or use the online renewal feature available on their website.
The Taneyhills Community Library suggests using ebook and online audiobook services during this time. Libby, RB Digital, and Tumblebooks are available for download from http://www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org. According to the release, entering your library card number as a login and your last name with the first letter capitalized, will provide you access to these services.
“Some libraries are offering curbside service,” said the release. “We are exploring that option. Our retail shops request that you hold donations until the library reopens. However, financial donations to Taneyhills Library will be greatly appreciated to support us through this time. Online donations can be made through our Facebook page and the website.”
Email taneyhills@gmail.com or call 417-334-1418 for additional questions.
Visit taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org or ‘Taneyhills Community Library’ on Facebook.
Stone County Library
According to Stone County Library - MO Facebook page, all Stone County Library branches will be closed Friday, March 20 through April 5.
“We want to ensure that our patrons and our staff are safe as this virus runs its course,” said their Facebook page. “As always our ebooks, audiobooks, and other digital resources will be available 24/7. Stay tuned for more information regarding those!”
Forsyth Library
“In an effort to keep library staff, volunteers, and patrons as healthy as possible and assist in fighting the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Forsyth Library and Forsyth Library Thrift Store will be closing at 12 PM, Saturday, March 21st thru March 28th,” said the library's Facebook page. “We plan to reopen on March 30th.”
