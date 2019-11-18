A woman from Reeds Spring has been charged with felony 1st degree murder for the death of a Stone County man.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported on Nov. 16 that deputies were dispatched to a home on OO Highway on report of an ex parte violation. As deputies were in route, they were also advised that the female suspect had also set the home on fire.
The female suspect, Elizabeth Horn, 30, was booked into the Stone County Jail after being taken into custody by deputies. While being booked, Horn stated, “I killed someone today,” while in the presence of the arresting deputy and three correctional officers. When asked who she had killed, Horn shared the name of her victim, but refused to answer where she had committed the act until she spoke with her attorney, according to the probable cause statement.
Central dispatch was able to find the address of the person Horn said she killed. Deputies responded to Corewood Lane in Reeds Spring, where they found the body of Walter Scott, 74, inside the home. Scott was found to have numerous stab wounds in both his chest and back and a belt around his neck. An autopsy for Scott has been scheduled for next week by the Stone County Coroner, according to the probable cause statement.
Horn was initially booked into the Stone County Jail on a 24-hour hold for arson. On top of 1st degree murder, Horn was also charged with felony armed criminal action by the Stone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. As of press time, no additional charges had been brought up against Horn.
In a press release, Southern Stone County Fire Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen said the house fire on OO Highway was called in by a passerby, who also said there was a female on scene acting suspicious. The occupant was not home at the time of the fire. As of press time, the fire remained under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office.
According to a separate probable cause statement from Sept. 26, a Stone County Deputy was dispatched to the home on OO Highway. The resident told the deputy that Horn had pushed the door open and attacked him by striking him repeatedly with a closed fist to his upper body and head, which left a two-inch cut on his right arm, a small cut on his forehead and a cut near his left ear. The resident also said he was in fear for his safety and had filed an ex parte against Horn the day before on Sept. 25.
In that case, Horn was charged with two felonies: Second-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault; as well as two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of misdemeanor abuse of elderly.
Rader said in the release that this case remains under investigation and he is asking anyone with any information to contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.
Horn is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. in the second floor Stone County courtroom.
