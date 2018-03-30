A change to the Branson municipal code would allow Branson police to act on distracted driving in Branson.
Calling it a growing safety concern, Branson Assistant Chief of Police Eric Schmitt said city code does not currently include a way to address distracted driving.
“It’s a safety issue,” Schmitt said. “It gives us the ability to stop somebody and educate them or give them a citation.”
According to Schmitt, the ordinance mirrors one also going through state legislature. The ordinance would target the use of an electronic device while operating a vehicle.
“It basically eliminates the ability to operate a hand-held device, wireless device, while operating a vehicle,” Schmitt said. “The exceptions are (a car that is) legally parked, among a couple other exceptions.”
Schmitt said the ordinance includes a wide-range of behaviors past simply texting and driving.
“People don’t just text and drive anymore,” he said. “They send emails, they use Shazam, they look at it for directions. In my experience in Colorado the excuse was always ‘I was putting on a new song on my iPod.’ It doesn’t matter if they’re texting or putting in a new song ... their attention is diverted and their head is down.”
Schmitt also said drivers could continue to use hands-free options, as well as equipment mounted to the vehicle.
“Anything that is going to allow you to not take your attention down off what’s in front of you for a few seconds,” Schmitt said. “It’s aimed at the manual manipulation that’s going to cause you to avert your attention.”
Discussion on the issue followed a vote to change Branson’s seat belt code. Aldermen who were opposed to the seat belt code change explained their support for the distracted driving code.
Alderman Kevin McConnell said he supported the ordinance because of the impact a distracted driver can have on others on the road.
“I don’t want people distracted and hitting other people head on,” McConnell said. “It’s about protecting others.”
Alderwoman Betsy Seay agreed with McConnell, saying the ordinance is a matter of public safety.
“You telling me you’re going to protect me from myself, I have an issue with it,” Seay said. “You telling me that you’re trying to keep me from hurting you or your family, I get it. That’s why there’s speeding laws, drunk driving laws, because I can hurt someone else when I do these things.”
Branson aldermen voted 6-0 to pass the proposed ordinance on first reading.
If the proposed ordinance passes a second reading, the ordinance will be scheduled to take effect on May 1, 2018.
