The Reeds Spring Board of Education has approved a four-day school week for the 2020-2021 school year.
“The motion was made and approved to adopt the four-day school week beginning next school year,” said Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi in a video release. “So, the Reeds Spring School District will be a four-day school week with Mondays off next year. There’s a lot of information to work out, a lot of details to figure out over the coming months.”
The four-day school model is designed to attract and recruit quality teachers and retain quality educators. At the same time, Reeds Spring is seeing how a four-day school week can be used to create and enhance professional development growth opportunities for their staff as well as promote better attendance ratings in their student population.
According to Hirschi, the board gathered research through survey data, they met with community members, attended community forums and talked to board members in districts around the state to learn more about transitioning to a four-day school week.
“So, since the forum and since we’ve had the survey go out, I’ve kind of kept track of how many people have approached me via telephone calls, Walmart, places of business, text messages, email and just kept track of how many of those conversations that we’ve had and what the community feels like, they contacted me, what they felt like they wanted,” said board member Kim Steed at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“I’ve had 19 people that have contacted me. I’ve had two that were against, one that was undecided and I’ve had 16 that say that they were for it. That has been my experience since all of this, all the communication, all the discussion has started, that’s been my experience.”
The vote by the school board passed 6-1.
Board member Anne Coleman was the only board member who voted against the four-day school week at Wednesday’s meeting.
“I’d like to express my concerns,” said Coleman during the discussion. ”I’m not against the four-day week, per se, but the rushed nature of this discussion really has me concerned. It first came to my attention about four weeks ago, when Dr. Hirschi called me and I realized that this was something that was going to be on the agenda ... then when we had our meeting in January, we gave Dr. Hirschi the charge to explore it. I never in my wildest dreams thought we would be talking about implementing it in such a short period of time.
“I know Aurora was one of the last districts that implemented it, and they’ve been studying it since 2017. So I just am concerned. I can’t think of a decision that’s going to have more impact, a more serious decision that we’re making as a school board, maybe aside from selecting a superintendent, than this decision is going to have on our district and on our students, on our community.”
Reeds Spring did hold a community forum in January that allowed the community to ask questions and voice their opinions about transitioning to a four-day school week.
“There are things the school is not responsible for every day of the week,” said Board Member Joelene Powell. “We have a great community here. (A community member) told (at the last meeting) how the church could do resources, we also have backpacks programs for more things, the Boys & Girls Club is going to offer three meals a day and offer full services. We, unlike any other district are going to offer a bus, limited runs, we’re going to offer CAPS and we’re going to offer early education. My decision today will be no different than if we do this a year from now. The three board members I talked to, before the one I talked to today, we have all their information. We have good information. The issue today is we need to decide if we’re going to do this so that our administrators can come up with a plan to move this forward.”
Reeds Spring is the second Tri-Lakes area school district to approve a four-day week for next year. In December, the Forsyth School Board also voted to approve a four-day week for the 2020-21 school year.
