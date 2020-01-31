Branson high school is getting a new layer of security that is going into effect on Monday, Feb. 3.
Hall Pass Visitor Management, the new security system, will be put into place for visitors who need to conduct business within the walls of the high school beyond the front office.
“It’s mainly just to make sure we’re adding another piece to keep our students safe up here,” said Branson High School Principal Jack Harris. “It’s not due to any certain issue or anything that may have gone on, it’s just that we feel like, with technology being the way it is today, and the different types of threats that could be out there.”
This new level of security is being added as a result of Branson schools’ five-year plan to elevate and enhance their safe school environment, according to the release.
“This is a good way for us to screen people before they come in and to do so in a way that still welcomes our people, but they know that we are looking at any visitors (that come) into the building,” said Harris.
“That way, we’re really checking to make sure that their background checks come out clear and that we can allow for safe visitors into the building with our kids,” Harris said.
According to the release, visitors currently must press the button on the outside entry door to be allowed access to the building and the main office. This layer of security will remain; however, if you need to go beyond the main office to conduct any business with a student or staff member, you will need to provide the secretary with your driver’s license.
The driver’s license will then be scanned and submitted to a database provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Once the license has been scanned, a photo ID visitor badge will be printed for the visitor to wear while in the building and the ID visitor badge must be returned to the main office as they leave.
A press release from the district said there will be no exceptions to this new procedure.
It also said there is a possibility this new security layer will extend school-wide next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.