The Taney County Health Department is reporting that a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 recently traveled through the Branson area.
In a press release, TCHD officials reported that on Thursday, March 5, the unnamed COVID-19 infected individual was known to have been at the Branson Landing.
In a separate press release, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported that they have been working on the investigation of the county’s fourth case of coronavirus. They also confirmed that their “fourth case” visited the Branson Landing on March 5, as well as four Springfield-based restaurants between March 5 and March 16.
TCHD Director Lisa Marshall said, after conducting a little bit of an investigation on the situation, they are considering it to be a low-risk situation.
“We do consider it to be a lower risk for exposure, but still, we want to be sure if people were at the Branson Landing on March 5 and they do display those symptoms that they know what to do,” said Marshall. “Our role here is to really share information and educate the community. We feel like we need to give that information to the community so that they can make an educated decision and an informed decision when and if they need to receive care.”
TCHD is urging anyone who was at the Branson Landing anytime on March 5, to monitor themselves for the following symptoms: a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough and shortness of breath.
Anyone with the listed symptoms are urged to contact their primary healthcare provider. If you do not have a primary healthcare provider, Cox Health is providing free virtual visits at coxhealth.com/services/virtualvisits/ when you use the cost COVID, according to the release.
On Wednesday, March 18, the TCHD Board of Trustees held at special meeting at 11:30 a.m. to receive an update on COVID-19.
“It’s important that we keep our community updated and informed on what is happening. So I spent some time talking to my board members, because I know they’re out in the community and they hear a lot of questions and a lot of concerns that the community has. So I wanted to provide them with that opportunity to relay that,” said Marshall. “There were no action items and no unfinished or new business items. We find that our board members are our greatest advocates, and they’re some of our best avenues to share information.”
Marshall added that every morning, she meets with the TCHD staff to discuss what is currently happening, what’s changed since they last met and the needs for that day.
“Information is basically changing on an hourly basis. So every time something changes, we’re trying to keep up with that and get that out to the community so they’re aware of what is new, what is different and why. So some of the things that are new is this 15 days to slow the spread. Our recommendation is that groups be kept to 10 or less,” Marshall said. “Just on Monday morning we were saying groups of 50, and now we’re down to 10, and that’s based on the guidance that we’re getting from the CDC, the president’s office and also from our governor’s office. We very much are trying to stay updated and stay current and we’re working to be proactive as we can be for our community.
Anyone with questions or looking for additional information on COVID-19 are encouraged to contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, visit taneycohealth.org or visit the TCHD page on Facebook.
