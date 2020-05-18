Stone County has a new confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to a statement from the Stone County Health Department, the individual is isolated and quarantined at home, while close contacts have been “notified and quarantined as necessary.”
According to the health department, the individual visited Porter’s Supermarket in Crane on May 5, and visited the Christian County Veterinary Clinic on May 8 and 9.
Those who were at these locations on those dates are considered at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but they should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
This is the first positive case in Stone County in more than a month. The county’s other three positive cases, none of which are currently active, were identified during a one-week period from March 29 to April 3.
As of Monday, Taney County has two active cases.
The Stone County Health Department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions, such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. Anyone who is sick should stay home and call their health care provider, emergency room, urgent care, emergency personnel or health department before seeking medical attention.
“Now more than ever is the time to remember our safety precautions,” the press release states. “Learning to adopt safe behaviors of washing hands, not touching your face, staying your 6 feet social distance and being mindful when you are sick to stay home is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
