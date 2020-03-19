Due to extended closure, Reeds Spring School District will be offering a free drive-through meal program.
This program will start March 23 and will be offered Monday-Friday.
Go online and register before the event. If you do not have internet service, call 417-248-7008 and leave your information on the food distribution voicemail.
The sack meals will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day. This is available to any child 18 and under.
This is a drive-through service, so everyone will be required to stay in their car.
Locations and time for this program are:
–RSMS Event Entrance (bottom of the hill) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
–Cape Fair Eagles Lodge 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
–Indian Point Chamber of Commerce 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
–Kimberling City Shopping Center 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Register at rebrand.ly/SackMeals.
