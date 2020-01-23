Branson’s Priscilla Williams was named to the McDonald’s All-American Roster earlier today. The 6’2” senior is the only girl from Missouri to be named.
Williams committed to Syracuse back in September. In 2019, she was selected for USA Today’s 1st-team in Missouri and for the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Class 5 Girls for the 2018-2019 season.
She joined the Lady Pirates her sophomore season. Her junior season, she averaged 27.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She made 52 shots from 3-point range and finished with 39 steals and 77 blocked shots.
During her time at Branson, Williams has continuously led the team in points scored, resulting in a number of victories for the Lady Pirates. Most recently, she put up 42 points against Joplin.
Prior to this season, Branson head coach Kip Bough told the Branson Tri-Lakes News that he had seen a lot of growth in Williams since she first joined the team. He said the skills have always been there, but that’s only half of what makes someone a good player. He’s seen her become a better teammate and become more responsible on and off the court.
ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranks Williams at 11 on their list of rankings for the class of 2020, with a grade of 98 out of 100. The website prospectsnation.com has her ranked ninth.
The All-American game takes place at 4 p.m. on April 1 in Houston, Texas.
