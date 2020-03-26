The city of Kimberling City is the latest of many area municipalities to pass a proclamation declaring of a state of emergency in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The proclamation was passed and placed into effect on Tuesday, March 24 by the Kimberling City Board of Alderman. By passing the proclamation for a state of emergency, the city of Kimberling City is provided the ability to take measures to reduce the possibility of expose to disease, control the risk and promote the health and safety of the residents of Kimberling City, according to the proclamation.
Within the proclamation, it prohibits the gathering of 10 or more people in any public location. It also recommends that all residents, businesses owners, visitors and all other people within the city limits abide by the “stay at home” rule, which means no person should leave their home or business except for essential needs.
The proclamation also states that the 10 person rule includes employees of all city restaurants, bars and places of entertainment.
Additionally all bars, restaurants and places of entertainment are requested to serve customers via pick-up, curbside delivery or delivery service only.
The city hall in Kimberling City and all other city-owned building have been closed to the public.
City hall has been staffed to accept phone calls and email inquiries from residents during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The provisions of the proclamation will remain in effect for 60 days, unless it is extended or revoked by the mayor and the board of aldermen.
The proclamation in full can be found and read at ckcmo.com.
