The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a man who fled from police Sunday.
On the evening of Oct. 2, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public on their Facebook page.
“On Sunday evening, the 29th, the Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies had a pursuit with a stolen Ford F250 that ended at the (Ozark Mountain) High Road and Hwy 76. The truck was stolen out of the Springfield area. The driver bailed out and ran off in the woods and was not located,” according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office would like the public’s help in finding this man.
“We would really like to find this man. He is identified as Danny Reffitt. He has lived in Ozark, Springfield and most recently in the Notch area of Stone County. He has three felony warrants for his arrest with a $25,000 bond,” according to the sheriff’s office.
In August, Reffitt was sentenced to five years probation in Greene county on two counts of 2nd degree burglary, according to online court records.
If you know where to find Danny Reffitt, call the Stone County sheriff’s office at 417-357-6116 or your local law enforcement agency.
