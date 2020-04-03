At approximately Noon on April 2, Branson Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the Sonic Drive-In, located at 3250 Falls Parkway in Branson.
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin reported that a small fire broke out in a neon light above the Sonic drive-thru.
A Sonic employee extinguished the fire using a portable fire extinguisher.
Martin explained that firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to confirm that there was no extension and then isolated the power.
The cause of the fire was an electrical issue.
Sonic was able to re-open for business after the call, according to Martin.
