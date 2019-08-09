Hollister School District students and their families are invited to get a head start on preparing for the upcoming school year at the 5th Annual Night of the Tiger on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Hollister Football Field and FEMA Gym.
This free back-to-school family event will feature health services, community outreach, safety, supplies, entertainment, food and a whole lot more, according to Hollister School District Director of Communications Kim Connell.
“We’re going to have people there giving haircuts. We’re going to be passing out backpacks and school supplies. The cheerleaders are going to be painting fingernails. We will be giving out hygiene kits,” said Connell. “There will be opportunities for immunizations if you need to get your immunizations up to date. There will be opportunities to get physicals if you need to get your sports physical to participate in one of our activities.”
Some of the service providers who will be offering their services at the event will include Take 1 Hair Studio, Christian Action Ministries, Forsyth First Baptist Church with the backpacks, Hollister Church of Christ with the hygiene kits, Jordan Valley Clinic, Branson Vision, Lost Boys Haircuts, Hair Stylist Jennifer Townsen, Options Pregnancy Clinic, Taney County Health Department, Tri Lakes Dental and Thrive Chiropractic.
Connell added that there will also be no shortage of free food at this event, with ‘The Taste of Hollister.’ Food vendors will include Fat Daddy’s Family BBQ, Joe’s Crab Shack, Mr. Gilberti’s, Grandma’s Goodies and Gumbo, Vintage Paris, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cantino Laredo, College of the Ozarks, Kim’s BBQ Shack, Famous Dave’s, Hook and Ladder Pizza, New Beginnings Fellowship Church, Big Whiskey’s and Blue Eye Burgers.
“The whole event is free. So they can come and get some food, get some services, we’re going to have bounce houses and activities, so all kind of opportunities for fun,” said Connell. “Just a lot of things going on.”
While the original inspiration for Night of the Tiger came from the idea that going back to school is expensive and the district wanted to give the parents the chance to get their student that haircut, get their nails painted or get the immunizations they need to come to school, Connell said the event has transformed into so much more.
“It’s a time to see people you haven’t see all summer. So we get together and people just sit around and talk and visit with one another,” said Connell. “So it’s still a focus of we what to make sure students have what they need to be successful, but it’s also just a true picture of the Hollister family that we are and how excited everyone is to have an event to just be able to get together.”
Between enjoying all the activities at Night of the Tiger, Connell said they encourage families to also attend their students Open House, which will be taking place the same time. The open house’s for the Early Childhood Center and High School will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. and the open house’s for the Elementary School and Middle School will happen from 6 to 7 p.m.
“So we encourage people to make sure that they attend that and then attend Night of the Tiger, either before or after they go to their buildings, meet their teachers and get their schedules,” said Connell.
Additional information on Night of the Tiger and the Open House’s can be found on Facebook or hollister.k12.mo.us.
