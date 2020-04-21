Due to COVID-19, the annual Taney County Spring Clean-Up has been postponed to a new set of dates.
Originally scheduled to be held this weekend, the Taney County Commission has now designated June 12 and June 13 as the spring clean-up day. For the clean-up, Taney County residents will have the choice of dropping off items at either the Taney County Transfer Station or the Taney County Recycling Center.
Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, automotive batteries and almost anything metal.
Glass items will be accepted at both locations during the clean-up, but are also accepted any other time of the year.
Officials do request that glass items be separated from any other material so it can be placed in the correct designated area.
Tires will only be accepted at the Taney County Transfer Station. There will be a charge of $1 per tire, with a limit of 12 tires per residents.
No hazardous waste will be accepted at either location. Paint cans are allowed as long as the paint is dry inside them or cat litter has been placed inside them.
To receive free disposal of items, Taney County residents must provide a photo ID that includes an address, an electric bill, a tax statement or another document that confirms proof of county residence.
Collection times will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both June 12 and June 13. The Taney County Transfer Station is located at 274 Buchanan Road in Branson and the Taney County Recycling Center is located three miles east of Forsyth on Highway 160.
Call 417-546-7268 or visit taneycounty.org.
