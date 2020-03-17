Branson’s mayor issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday evening. The announcement was made shortly after a closed-door meeting between the mayor and aldermen.
According to a press release from the city, the proclamation will not have an effect on businesses right now.
“Any action involving the closing of businesses, curfews or other containment or quarantine actions would have to go before the Board of Aldermen during a public meeting and be passed by ordinance,” according to the press release.
On March 13, President Donald Trump and Missouri Governor Mike Parson both signed executive orders declaring a state of emergency.
The issuing of an emergency proclamation allows the city through its emergency management services plan, to take several actions, such as expending funds for emergency materials to provide for the health and safety of residents.
The complete press release follows:
After Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a State of Emergency for the State of Missouri and under the request of the City’s Emergency Management Director, Branson Mayor Edd Akers has issued an Emergency Proclamation for the City of Branson.
The purpose of issuing this Emergency Proclamation is to minimize suffering and promote the general life, health, and safety of residents whose lives will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Issuing an Emergency Proclamation means, under the authority granted by Section 34-24 of the Branson Municipal Code the City Administrator and Emergency Management Director may initiate specific actions as they relate to this emergency event including the potential for the recoupment of expenses and a more rapid response during this time of need.
The Emergency Proclamation will have no effect on business operations at this time. Any action involving the closing of businesses, curfews or other containment or quarantine actions would have to go before the Board of Aldermen during a public meeting and be passed by ordinance.
The Mayor’s complete Emergency Proclamation of the City of Branson is attached.
You can find more details about what an Emergency Proclamation is and what it does, in the Branson Municipal Code Section 34 on our website at www.bransonmo.gov. To access the Branson Municipal Code, scroll down to the bottom of our website and click on “Municipal Code” under “Quick Links.”
The City of Branson will continue to work in coordination with our partner agencies, as well as the state and federal government, to monitor this evolving situation and to ensure our response actions are based on the latest facts. We will communicate updates to the Branson community as the situation changes and as we make additional decisions regarding our local response. For these updates, go to the “Coronavirus Updates” bar on the top of our website.
