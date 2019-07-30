A question asking Branson voters to consider passing a use tax will not be making its way onto the November ballot.
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 to reject a measure on first reading that would have put the proposal on the ballot for the election set for Nov. 5.
Aldermen cited a belief voters would not pass the measure. Voters previously rejected the use tax in 2018 by a vote of 1,221 to 547.
Initially, city staff made a recommendation for the board to remove the proposal from the agenda, to allow staff to re-evaluate the proposal.
“Our concern is there has been a lot of misinformation that has gone out in the public eye, and I think it’s created so much fervor and misunderstanding to what really is that it would get a proper and fair evaluation by our voters until we can put together a campaign to educate them,” Dobbins said.
When brought to a vote, some aldermen expressed concern about the public perception of pulling the item back to city staff and wanting to take the issue to an up or down vote.
“I would feel much more comfortable with an up or down vote,” Alderman Larry Milton said. “It just doesn’t feel good to pull it back and not put on the record how we feel about it.”
Alderman Bob Simmons said it’ll be a topic the city will revisit again due to the amount of funds the city could not collect.
“This is $500,000 a year last year the city lost,” Simmons said. “That’s stuff that’s being paid out of town so the sales tax isn’t paid, that’s big money.”
According to Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch, a use tax is applied in lieu of sales tax on online purchases. The amount paid matches what shoppers currently pay online, but the city would be able to collect the use tax.
According to Jamie Rouch, director of finance for the city of Branson, The Missouri Department of Revenue estimates Branson would have collected an additional 558,592.89 in 2018 if it would have established a use tax.
“It’s not necessarily additional money that would be coming into our coffers, it is replacing sales tax we are currently losing now because of the current system and losses we’re seeing in our retail,” Dobbins said.
