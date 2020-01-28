The Reeds Spring school district is looking into the advantages of having a four-day school week as early as the 2020-2021 school year.
“Our strategic planning team and board began to have discussions about the potential benefit of a four day school week,” said Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi. “Our mission is centered on a commitment to academic and personal excellence and building a world-class education for our kids.”
The four-day school model is designed to attract and recruit quality teachers and retain quality educators.
At the same time, Reeds Spring is seeing how a four-day school week can be used to create and enhance professional development growth opportunities for their staff as well as promote better attendance ratings in their student population.
“I’ve met with a variety of community members, and between those conversations and going into strategic planning, four-day school week has been a hot topic,” said Hirschi. “I think it’s a hot topic throughout the state of Missouri. You’re going from, I think there’s 61 school districts in the state that are four-day, 20-plus that have already adopted it, and I think there’s 30 more that are looking into it right now.”
In terms of where the district is at in the process, the Reeds Spring Board of Education and Community Strategic Planning Team has asked district administrators to explore the possibility of a four-day school week and has sent out surveys to staff members, parents, students and members of the community to see if there is community-wide support for this transition.
“We’re really cognizant in terms of, from our district side and the board of education, that this needs to be a community body and supported decision,” said Hirschi. “People have asked me, being the new superintendent coming in, are you going to bring the four-day school week, and my response has been, ‘I serve the community, I serve staff, and ultimately if we’re going to move forward with something like that it’s going to be a united decision that we move together on rather than a dictated decision made from top down.’”
According to a press release, there will be a community forum on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.
This is a chance to learn more about the research that has been done on four-day school weeks, and a chance for community members to ask questions.
In December, the Forsyth School Board voted to adopt a four-day school week for the 2020-2021 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.