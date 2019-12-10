Medical and dental offices could soon start showing up on Branson’s famed strip, 76 Country Boulevard.
A bill to amend Chapter 94 of the Branson Municipal Code regarding zoning, pertaining to uses passed its first reading at the Branson Board of Aldermen special meeting on Dec. 4.
The first part of this amendment would allow medical and dental offices, as well as clinics, within the Entertainment zoning district; therefore, increasing the area where they could be established, according to Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel.
Medical and dental offices, as well as clinics, are not currently allowed to operate within the Entertainment zoning district but are allowed to operate within the following districts: Neighborhood Commercial, Community Commercial, Mixed-Use, Downtown and Business.
According to the staff report, the medical and dental offices and clinic use is categorized as a health care facility under civic and institutional uses. It is defined as a facility for examining, consulting with and treating patients, including offices, laboratories and outpatient facilities, but not including hospital beds for overnight care or treatment.
The second part of the proposed amendment would eliminate the requirement that currently limits the nonresidential floor area portion within a live/work dwelling (as described in the Branson Municipal Code Section 94-61). Original requirements limited the amount of square footage that could be used for commercial space. Upon additional research, it was tying people’s hands on the flexibility of what they could do with that type of space, according to Hornickel.
“Why aren’t these type of uses not included in the entertainment zone to start with? Is it because they’re not revenue producing?” asked Alderman Bob Simmons.
“Yeah, when we went through the zoning code update with the Planning Commission, we were looking at the highest and best use and things that were compatible with adjacent uses and such,” said Hornickel.
“The entertainment district, while it’s mostly confined to 76, there are portions that do extend beyond the limits of 76 and so we have had some inquiries about potential opportunities in those specific areas, so this would allow that to happen. We believe that it won’t be a negative by having this change because at the end of the day the market will dictate, is it likely that medical and dental offices will want to locate on 76? Probably not, but at least we’re allowing for that if so desired.”
This bill will come before the aldermen again for its final reading on Dec. 10.
