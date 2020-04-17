The city of Forsyth is providing closed non-essential Forsyth businesses a financial relief opportunity related to water, sewer and trash services.
Owners of closed non-essential Forsyth businesses can request to have their water, sewer and trash service be disconnected. By going this route, businesses will avoid having to pay the minimum monthly fee charged by the city, according to Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty.
“Closing them down with our order and the governor’s order, that has created … an enormous hardship on them. We were just trying to offer them an option to have one less bill that they would be responsible for,” said Dougherty. “Because our base rate for our water and sewer and trash is a little higher for businesses. We had already shut them down to where they couldn’t operate, we wanted to make sure we offered them this solution, also.”
Dougherty explained that once the non-essential business closure order has been lifted, the city will be waiving the fee to reconnect water, sewer and trash services.
“We are trying to make this as easy as we possibly can, because we know that this entire thing is a hardship,” said Dougherty. “But we’re trying to do our part in making it as easy as possible for these businesses to come back and operate again, and we want to see Forsyth blossom and grow again and keep on going.
“So we’re just trying to do our part to help out.”
The opportunity will be available for the current billing cycle, which began on April 15, 2020 and will end on May 15, 2020.
To have their services disconnected, business owners must contact the Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763 before April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.