A man was sentenced to seven years for an assault committed in Branson in 2018.
Brett Shannon Curl pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to second-degree domestic assault. Taney County Associate Circuit Judge Eric Eighmy sentenced Curl to seven years, to run concurrent with existing sentences.
Last month, he was sentenced by Judge David Jones in Greene County to six years in prison for second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree domestic assault – all felonies. He was also given 365 days for violating a protection order and for third-degree domestic assault, both misdemeanors. All of those sentences also run concurrently.
According to a court affidavit from the Branson Police Department, Curl and the victim left the Outback Pub in the early-morning hours of July 1, 2018 and walked to the Outback Roadhouse Motel. The woman later told police that when she entered the motel room, Curl struck her in the head with his hand or fist, knocking her unconscious.
The victim said she next woke up at Curl’s parents’ residence in Bolivar at about 10 a.m.
Curl then took the victim to Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar. She was transferred to CoxSouth hospital in Springfield where she “underwent several surgeries for 3 mandible fractures and a brain bleed,” according to the court document.
The report states that Curl has been physically abusive to the woman in the past by choking her, attempting to drown her, and physically hitting her, causing severe bruising. The document states Curl was found guilty in September 2017 of violating an order of protection.
Curl is still facing two felony charges in Taney County for violating an order of protection.
According to online records, Curl is still in custody of the Taney County Jail where he is being held without bond.
