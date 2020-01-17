A group interested in bringing a new church ministry to Branson has invited the community to join them for a special vision worship service on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Lodge of the Ozarks.
Mike Jewell, pastor of the proposed Living Stone Church, said that he and fellow pastor and Director of Missions at the Christian County Baptist Association in Hopkinsville, Kentucky Jody Kilburn have spent the last year visiting and praying about bringing a church to the Branson area.
“What we’re doing with this vision service is inviting people from different communities that we’ve selected – some by hand, said Jewell. “But we also want it to be open to the public, because people are going to be saying that there are all sorts of churches in Branson. Why do we need another church?”
Jewell explained that they wanted to have a church for the broken and hurting people who feel like they don’t fit in at church.
“We want them to be able to come to church here, and not have some kind of preconceived idea of what church should be. We want to let people know that people matter and relationships matter, and we want them to be able to come to a place and build relationships. And maybe they don’t know the Lord, but they can come to know the Lord through that process,” said Jewell. “So we want to build relationships in the community and just reach out to those that are looking for somewhere to belong.”
The other reason for this vision service, Jewell said, is make sure another church is something that is needed in Branson.
“This is just going to be another opportunity that we can try to reach out. There will be people coming, and we want them to ask questions and give us ideas. What would you like to see? What are you not getting or not seeing from other churches that you would like to see,” said Jewell? “We just have a vision for what we feel like this church could be, but we also want input from the community, because we want to be able to serve the community around us.”
The Living Stone Church will be a Southern Baptist church, but Jewell said he hopes that people of all denominations will still consider joining them.
“We want people to come, and we realize that Branson is a melting pot of all kinds of different denominations, because most people that live here didn’t originate here. They migrated in from someplace else or they’re workers from Jamaica or the Dominican (Republic). We want to make sure people feel free and welcome to come to this church,” said Jewell. “We will have baptisms and stuff like that, but more than anything we want to reach the people and build relationships with them so that they can come to have a better relationship with Christ.”
Jewell said that at the vision service they will have some time for fellowship and have finger foods and coffee before getting into the service Sunday night.
“We’re going to have a couple people, myself being one, are going to share for maybe five or six minutes. Something real short,” said Jewell. “Then we will have more of a worship set of four or five songs with the atmosphere of what we feel like this church is going to be.
“Then after that, Paster Jodi … will actually be bringing the message that night and sharing his vision for what he feels the direction God is leading us.”
The vision service is being held inside the room known as The Club at Lodge of the Ozarks, which Jewell said they have renovated with some painting and the addition of a stage and sound room. Jewell also said he believes that by having a church service at the motel, it will give both locals and visitors to Branson alike a place to worship.
“One thing that I think is going to be very impactful is, there will be several guests that will be here every Sunday morning,” said Jewell. “I think we’re going to be able to offer them a place to worship if they don’t want to get out of their motel and they want to go eat breakfast and they just want to relax on a Sunday morning.
“They can come right down into The Club and enjoy a worship service there without even having to leave the motel.”
Jewell said representatives from the Tri-County Baptist Association in Highlandville and the Missouri Baptist Convention will also be in attendance.
The vision service begins at 6 p.m. Lodge of the Ozarks is located at 3431 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
