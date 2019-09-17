The next step of the 76 Project has passed the first reading.
Moving the currently overhead utility lines underground from Presley’s Theater to the Branson Ferris Wheel property has been a long-awaited move for some of the current businesses in the area.
Amending the adopted 2019 budget to adjust monies for the project was originally postponed at the Aug. 27 meeting. It passed after Mayor Edd Akers voted yes to the tied vote by the aldermen at the Sept. 12 meeting. It will need to be approved on a second reading at the next aldermen meeting to go into effect.
“I am very supportive of the 76 project ... my struggle is the timing,” said Ward ll Alderman Larry Milton, who voted against the measure. “For the life of me, I want that project to move forward, I just don’t think it comes before several of our urgent needs.”
Ward lll Alderman Kevin McConnell stated during the Aug 27 meeting that, “we don’t have the funds” and “the money can be used for other things.’’
During the Aug. 27 meeting Stan Dobbins, city administrator said that, “it’s a matter of keeping promises.”
A member of the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District also made an appearance at the meeting.
“The No. 1 thing that the citizens came up with for this project, the No. 1 thing by far was underground utilities,” said Gail Myer, vice chairman of the 76 Entertainment CID.
A former aldermen spoke against the bill.
“For at least the last five years that I looked back on (budget reports), water and sewer rate increases have been requested and implemented ... we’re asking our citizens to pay for the Highway 76 project,” said former alderman Betsy Seay during public comment. “This $1.8 million, tonight it sounds like it’s 1.9 million, in my opinion should go into the water and sewer fund and you all should stop asking the citizens to fund this project.”
In an interview on Monday, Dobbins helped provide additional information.
“There was a belief that you could take this $1.5 million, which can only be spent on infrastructure, there was a belief that you could take that 1.5 million dollars and anybody not have to have a water increase,” said Dobbins. “Someone will try to say (the rate increase is) ‘because you put water lines in on 76.’ It was in part because they put water lines in on 76 but it’s not for the 76 project, it was for the whole city because you have to have a water grid system, and it was a good time to do it.”
“I think the bottom line is, there’s no rate increase happening right now. They are two separate issues,” said Melody Pettit, communications manager. “There’s the under-grounding that was discussed at the meeting and all of a sudden the water issue got brought into it, but they’re two very separate issues.”
If the bill passes on the second reading at the next board of aldermen meeting, the money that was ear-marked for this project, $1.5 million, will be moved from the Tourism Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.
Three other bills regarding the 76 project were also passed on their first reading, including an agreement between CenturyLink Communications, LLC and the city of Branson for relocation costs, engineering design costs and an agreement with MoDOT for route marking changes.
This is an ongoing project and more information will be shared as it becomes available.
