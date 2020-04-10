As weeks turn into months, the lasting economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to reveal themselves.
In an effort to better prepare for what those impacts could be locally, the Taney County Commission held a budget discussion during it’s regular meeting on April 6.
Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams said he wanted this item added to the agenda so the commissioners could openly discuss the possible lack of sales taxes that are going to be coming into the county.
“We need to make sure everybody’s on the same page as far as certain things that we were planning on doing this year. We may not do what we need to do,” said Williams. “Whether it be some machinery or something for road and bridge. Whether it be purchases for anything in GCR. We probably need to look at some sewer projects to find out where we’re at on those.”
Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt explained that when the 2020 budget was approved, it was based on the revenue amounts that were being predicted for the year.
“If things continue as they are, we can’t expect that revenue,” said Wyatt. “Now the (sales tax report) that will come in here (on April 7), I don’t expect it show much decline. It will be the next months. So don’t be fooled when it comes.
“The way the sales tax is paid and everyone went in a panic and bought several months supply of some items that they’ll probably have for a while.”
Wyatt added that it’s the commission’s hope that, with the help county employees, they won’t have to revise the 2020 budget.
“It’s a problem every department head and elected official look at their budget for what they need, not what they want,” said Wyatt. “Because we’ll have to monitor it monthly with the auditor, and knowing that some of the departments expenses come later in the year, so they’ve got to prepare on that.
“Each one would know their department and know where they can tighten belts and do what is necessary to continue to serve the citizens on a shoestring.”
In agreement, Williams said, “We would hope that everyone would cut and limit where they can, and even where they can’t still figure out a way to cut and limit and us not go through the process of opening back up the budget and have hearings and force it.”
During the discussion, Taney County Road Administrator Devin Huff informed commissioners that road and bridge currently has two approved contracts for a dump truck and a wood chipper.
“Anything that we already have agreements on, I think we probably need to go ahead and honor,” said Williams. “Especially with road and bridge.
“But beyond that … I would probably not.”
Huff added, “We’ll just basically do like a maintenance mode and we’ve got plenty of that, that needs to be done. Just like we’ve been doing.”
Taney County Auditor David Clark also informed commissioners during the discussion that the county recently completed one of its largest payments.
“One of the biggest expenses that came out just recently last month was the bond payment (for the jail),” said Clark. “So the next month when … I give you the monthly, it will show a pretty big increase on the expenditures.
“Other than that, I will be very attentive to the expenditures and try to work with the commission and the departments.”
Taney County Clerk Mona Cope also took the discussion as an opportunity to provide commissioners with an update on the impact COVID-19 is having on her office.
“I know one of our largest expenses is with our tax sale, and with the certified mail and publication, we usually send out the certified mail in May,” she said. “So this year, I’m sure it’s going to get pushed back to at least June.
“Talking with some of the other counties on what they’re doing and there are some hiccups in it this year.”
Cope added that she will soon begin calling residents who are delinquent on their 2018 property taxes.
“I’m going to be making phone calls to … ask them to please consider paying before June, just to get those where we don’t have to go to publication,” Cope said. “Some of these tax bills are only $5 and $10 and to wait and have that go to publication and have to pay $30 to $50 extra because you’re wanting to wait for the last minute is just not feasible for us or for you, either one.”
Williams said the numbers showcasing the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the county will most likely begin to show themselves in May, June and July.
“Everyone has to consider everyone else. Just as in the virus. Everyone had got to take a part and step up and be responsible,” said Wyatt. “So every department head and elected official, when they can, needs to be responsible for the other departments.
“They’ve got to all work together.”
