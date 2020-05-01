A second Taney County resident has died of COVID-19 related causes.
On Friday, the Taney County Health Department issued a statement of a second COVID-19 related death in Taney County. The health department also said a 12th case of COVID-19 had been identified in the county.
According to the health department, the deceased is a woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions and was a close contact to another confirmed COVID-19 case in Taney County. The statement also said the woman had “minimal contact in the community, and risk of transmission to the general public is considered low."
The county’s 12th case, on the other hand, is not associated with any other known COVID-19 cases.
“Those in close contact with the individual are being notified by TCHD and will be asked to quarantine,” according to the health department statement.
According to the health department, the individual visited the following locations:
–April 25 in the afternoon: Cash Saver in Theodosia
–April 25 in the afternoon: ACE Hardware Store in Theodosia
–April 22, 23, 24, and 27 in the afternoon: Pioneer Store in Protem.
Anyone who visited these locations during the indicated time frame should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following the date of potential exposure, according to the health department. Anyone who visited these locations during these times who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care physician. COVID-19 symptoms include:
–Cough
–Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
–Fever
–Chills
–Repeated shaking with chills
–Muscle pain
–Headache
–Sore throat
–New loss of taste or smell
Contact your healthcare provider to be screened for COVID-19 testing, or schedule a free virtual visit at coxhealth.com using the code COVID.
For information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
As of Friday afternoon, six of the 12 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered, according to the health department’s website.
