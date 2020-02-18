A new state park in the Branson area is getting a little help with removing invasive species.
A team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) members will help state officials in removing an invasive species from Ozark Mountain State Park. The park was established in 2016, but it has not yet opened to the public while it undergoes restoration. It is located north of Henning Conservation Area, east of the Ozark Mountain Highroad, and includes a portion of Roark Creek.
The students will be doing similar work at another new park in the region: Bryant Creek State Park, near Ava.
According to a press release, the group of 10 young adults arrived last month and will continue working through April 3 with Missouri State Parks on Table Rock Park Working Unit: Glad Restoration, whose mission is “to preserve and interpret the state’s most outstanding natural landscapes, and cultural landmarks, and to provide outstanding recreational opportunities compatible with those resources.”
During the 12-week project, the AmeriCorps NCCC team will remove 75 acres of invasive cedar trees to restore the glades to their natural state. They will also help with prescribed burns on 1.18 miles of fire line.
Ozark Mountain State Park and Bryant Creek State Park were acquired by the state in December 2016. Ozark Mountain State Park, which was purchased for $2.8 million, covers 1,011 acres, 430 of which are Ozark glades and 400 are forest. There are five bald knobs, as well as five bedrock-lined tributary streams, with several wet-weather waterfalls.
One of the purposes of Ozark Mountain Park is to protect and improve quality and aquatic resources in Roark Creek, by preserving a signature natural glade-woodland environment in its watershed. The park would help improve water quality in Roark Creek and in five tributary creeks that feed into it.
In addition to its natural attributes, the park also contains the old Garber school building.
According to a Conceptual Development Plan presentation in October, Ozark Mountain Park contains 742 plant species, including seven rare species; and 53 breeding bird species. Plant species include prickly pear cactus, American aloe, blue wild indigo and bottlebrush blazing star. Some of the animal species found in the park include roadrunners, painted buntings, Bachman’s sparrows, prairie warblers, wood pewees, fish crows, kestrels collared lizards, spotted skunks, long-tailed weasels, tarantulas, scorpions and ringed salamanders.
A copy of the Conceptual Development Plan presentation can be found at the Missouri State Parks website. Visit mostateparks.com/park/ozark-mountain-state-park and click on “Conceptual Development Plan Presentation.” On it, it states that the earliest homesteader on the park’s property (William G. Keithley) settled there in 1873. The Garber School began in 1903. The park contains nine prehistoric sites that date back as far as 6000 B.C. A home in the park was built in 1913 and abandoned in 1919.
AmeriCorps NCCC first served with Missouri State Parks in late 2019. The previous team helped construct almost two and a half miles of fire line for prescribed burns and removed over 7,000 cedar trees.
Prior to traveling to Branson, members of this team served on a variety of other projects in Texas and Oklahoma. They began their term of service on October 15, 2019 with three weeks of training at the Denver regional hub. They will continue to complete other 6- to 12-week projects for communities in the central and southwestern United States until they graduate from the program on July 16.
