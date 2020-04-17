According to a Wednesday press release, Silver Dollar City Attractions “has taken actions to temporarily go into hibernation mode” due to “continued uncertainty related to the duration of this global pandemic.” Originally, Silver Dollar City’s website stated the park would try to open in May, but that has been changed to read “temporarily closed” until the specific re-opening date is clear.
The release also stated “hibernation mode” means “with the minimal staff required to maintain business continuity.” All employees remaining active during this time are doing so at up to a 50 percent salary reduction, and all additional employees will be on furlough until further notice.
Silver Dollar City’s parent company, Herschend Enterprises’ CEO, Andrew Wexler, and Board Chairman Chris Herschend, are continuing at zero salary until all properties reopen.
“We know this situation presents employees and their families with immense hardship,’ the release stated. “Every person who works at Silver Dollar City Attractions is essential and this decision was not made lightly. Furloughing enables us to bring people back to work quickly and maintains healthcare benefits. The company is also paying 100 percent of premiums for people on its healthcare plan for the next few months, to provide additional support.”
Silver Dollar City will also “continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with our medical experts and follow public health official recommendations, so we can reopen as soon as possible and bring people back to work,” according to the release.
Finally, the release also thanked the Silver Dollar City Attractions family for “their understanding and compassion for one another as we work together to navigate this crisis.”
Visit silverdollarcity.com for more updates and information.
