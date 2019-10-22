There are voices in our community who are working toward spreading awareness about Tobacco 21.
Tobacco 21 is a nationwide initiative working to raise the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.
Kara Miller with the Taney County Health Department, Monica Mueller with the Tri-Lakes Clean Air Alliance and Jim Brawner with Cox Medical Center came before the Branson Board of Aldermen to present Tobacco 21 in hopes that the city will one day adopt the initiative as a city ordinance.
Tobacco 21 includes all tobacco products, as defined by the FDA, including e-cigarettes, with the intent to reduce youth tobacco initiation.
As presented by Miller, according to the Missouri Student Survey that questioned students grades 6, 7, 8, 9 and 12, the following survey results for youth tobacco use in Taney County was recorded:
- Perception of how easy it is to get tobacco: 40%
- Used tobacco in the last 30 days: Cigarettes: 7%, E-cigarettes: 11%
- “Cool” factor of tobacco: Cigarettes: 10%, E-cigarettes: 22%
- Perception of causing no/little harm: Cigarettes: 14%, E-cigarettes: 38%
According to Mueller, the Institutes of Medicine has stated that Tobacco 21 would have the following impact:
- 25% decrease of smoking in 15-17 year olds
- 15% decrease of smoking in 18-20 year olds
The Institutes of Medicine say this would mean 223,000 fewer premature deaths in the U.S. for those born between 2000 and 2019.
Mueller also discusses how according to Tobacco 21, in the United States more than 500 cities and counties in 30 states support Tobacco 21, and as of May 2019 in Missouri, there are 21 local policies representing 38.3% of Missouri’s population covered by a Tobacco 21 ordinance.
However, only 18 states have a statewide policy, including Washington DC and Guam. When looking specifically at state-by-state numbers provided by Tobacco 21, there are more than 475 cities and counties in 29 states that support Tobacco 21.
Alderman Larry Milton expressed disapproval.
“Obviously smoking is bad, kills millions and millions of people,” Milton said. “My obstacle is government overreach. The brain fully develops at 25, we have 18, 19, 20 year olds, who you are targeting, in combat. They’re being asked to make decisions, to pull the trigger, to kill another human being. So somebody thinks their brains are developed enough to take the life of somebody else and put their lives on the line. How many 18, 19, 20 year olds have we lost in combat? Countless. The PTSD, what they see and experience changes their lives forever. I’m not justifying smoking is good because it’s obviously not good, I just don’t know where the government overreach stops,” said alderman Milton. “Would you argue that parents smoking with their kids in the car is unhealthy? Let’s make a law for that. What about parents in the house smoking with children? Not good for the kids, let’s make a law for that. My point is, the amount of government overreach and what we keep trying to do by penalizing, it just doesn’t sit with me. Do I think an 18 year old shouldn’t be able to smoke? I don’t think a 28 year old should be able to smoke. So why don’t we make it 28 instead of 21? Where do you draw the line? I don’t think 40. Just think of how many people would start smoking if we had a ban that you couldn’t start smoking until you’re 40. Why don’t we ban cigarettes in the country? I’m dead serious when I say that. It is so bad for every human being so why don’t we as government say there’s a prohibition on smoking no matter what your age is? I’m resistant on continuing with government overreach in many areas of our lives. I think the government is too involved. So for us to come up with this government hammer and say ‘not at 18, not at 19, not at 20’ in fact I’m a little surprised the mission here is stopping at 21 if the brain isn’t fully developed till 25. Lets make it 25.”
Alderman Kevin McConnell also had points of disapproval and praise for the community supporters.
“I want to educate our youth and you guys are doing a fantastic job at educating our youth. From a governmental perspective and again it is sort of that government overreach that I’m concerned about. If we can take all of our efforts and continue educating and continue getting 50, 55, 65 and 95 people at meetings and educating and changing behaviors through education I am all for that and am all for programs for that,” said alderman McConnell. “I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to support ‘you can go and die on the battlefield and you can get an injection in your arm but I’m going to say you can’t smoke’. Then beyond that, the difficulty of actually stopping it. That’s my concern. I appreciate the passion, I appreciate the impact you guys are making. I don’t mean this lightly so please understand, but I do think when you start suggesting age limits on tobacco ...where does it stop?”
For more information on Tobacco 21, visit https://tobacco21.org.
